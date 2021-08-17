Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 14,265 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.15% of Rapid7 worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,237 shares of company stock worth $6,485,749 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.