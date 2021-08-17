Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,953. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

