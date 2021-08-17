Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 160.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,000 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 211,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

