Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

