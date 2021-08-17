Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $178.02. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.32. The company has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.