Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in América Móvil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 719,404 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,134. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

