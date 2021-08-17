Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €104.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

HEN3 opened at €84.12 ($98.96) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €88.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

