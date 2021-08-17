Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 77.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.20. 26,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,456. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

