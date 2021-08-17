Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 572,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $133,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $234.45. 343,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $456.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

