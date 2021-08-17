Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HEINY has been the subject of several analyst reports. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY stock remained flat at $$55.60 during trading hours on Monday. 17,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,569. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.