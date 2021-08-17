HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in July

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 15th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 397.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HLBZF opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $100.76.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.