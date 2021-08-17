Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $795,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,497. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

