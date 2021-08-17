Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $1.44 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

