Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.60. 22,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,947. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.87 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

