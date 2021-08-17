Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 12,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.57. 756,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.