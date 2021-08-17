Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $408,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.66. 8,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

