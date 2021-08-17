Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $1.05 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.01. 44,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $596.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

