Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $576.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.