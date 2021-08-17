Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.