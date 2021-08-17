HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down to $64.98

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.98, but opened at $61.50. HealthEquity shares last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 28,243 shares.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,088,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

