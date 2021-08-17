Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,227,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

