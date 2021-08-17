Haywood Securities Cuts Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.20

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NCU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The company has a market cap of C$201.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

