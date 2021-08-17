Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 382 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $588.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

