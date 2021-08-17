Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,474 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

