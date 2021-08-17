Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 9,500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

