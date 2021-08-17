Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.