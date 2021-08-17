Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 655 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

