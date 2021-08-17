Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

