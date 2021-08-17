Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,050 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,972,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

