Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in J2 Global by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,381,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCOM opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

