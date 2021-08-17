Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.07. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.