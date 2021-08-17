Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

