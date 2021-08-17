Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 54.9% in July

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HRBR remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Monday. 81,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,925. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Harbor Diversified
