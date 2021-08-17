Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 54.9% in July

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HRBR remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Monday. 81,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,925. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

