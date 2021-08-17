Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 43.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €129.29 ($152.10).

ETR:HLAG opened at €211.80 ($249.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €189.16. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €230.20 ($270.82).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

