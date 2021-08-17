Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Vericel makes up approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 2,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 444,216 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

VCEL stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 11,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,328. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

