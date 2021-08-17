Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Big Lots makes up 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of BIG traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. 15,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,706. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

