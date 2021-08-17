Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 382 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. 14,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

