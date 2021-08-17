Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,988 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,988 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $77,356,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 250.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $19,811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.12 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

