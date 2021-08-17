Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of HALL opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

