Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 102.8% in July

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HALB opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

