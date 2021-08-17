Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,076,500 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the July 15th total of 976,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 943.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

