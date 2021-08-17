GWM Advisors LLC Sells 21,696 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 2.17% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NORW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,640 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 192.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NORW opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

