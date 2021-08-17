GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

