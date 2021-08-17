GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,894 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGI stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

