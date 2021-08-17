GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 14,550 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

