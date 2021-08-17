GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 99.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

