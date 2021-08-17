GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

