GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

