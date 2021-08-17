GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

