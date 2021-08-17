Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GSHHY opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. Guangshen Railway has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.64.
About Guangshen Railway
