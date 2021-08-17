Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GSHHY opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. Guangshen Railway has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

